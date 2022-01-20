(CNN) — A scary moment was captured during a live broadcast in West Virginia Thursday morning.
WSAZ reporter Tori Yorgey was about to give a live report on a water main break due to freezing temperatures when a car came out of nowhere and hit her.
Thankfully, Yorgey was OK.
She got right back up, but of course, seemed a little shaken.
Yorgey mentioned she had previously been hit by a car in college.
Then she moved her camera, positioned herself out of the way and continued her report.
Her co-host in the studiom Tim Irr was unable to see what happened when Torgey was hit. In a tweet, he explained that he could only hear the audio feed, and "Then, I wasn't truly convinced she was OK."
But, NBC News reports, the 25-year-old reporter said Thursday she's feeling fine except for a little soreness in her back and right leg. "I got checked out, no broken bones. They said I’ll be sore for a little,” she told NBC.