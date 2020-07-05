LOUISVILLE, KY — A lawsuit claims authorities carried out the warrant at Breonna Taylor's apartment in Louisville to target her ex-boyfriend as part of a scheme to bring in a real estate development project to the area, news outlets in Louisville report.
The lawsuit filed on behalf of Taylor's family claims the Louisville Metro Police Department's Place-Based Investigations Squad misled drug detectives to target a home on Elliot Avenue rented by Jamarcus Glover, an ex-boyfriend of Taylor's, the Courier Journal reports. The lawsuit claims the city-owned home Glover rented on Elliot Avenue is within the area of a planned redevelopment, and that five warrants issued on March 12 — including the search warrant for Taylor's apartment — were part of an effort to drive Glover and other residents out of the neighborhood so the plan could move forward, the newspaper reports.
A 26-year-old EMT, Taylor died when she was shot eight times by officers after they used a battering ram to enter her apartment on March 13. The search warrant police obtained to initiate the raid on her apartment claimed Glover was shipping drugs to Taylor's apartment.
The lawsuit claims the investigation was initiated as a way for Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer to leave behind a legacy of economic growth on Louisville's west end, NBC affiliate WAVE-TV reports, and a November 2019 presentation included in the lawsuit shows renderings that include Glover's neighborhood.
WAVE reports that Fischer released a statement about the lawsuit, calling the accusations in it "outrageous" and "without foundation or supporting face."
Mary Ellen Wiederwohl with the Chief of Louisville Forward, the city's economic development organization, tells the news station that the lawsuit "is a gross mischaracterization of the project."
"We have partnered with a community organization to understand community needs and wants, and the public land bank has been acquiring properties through foreclosure, donation, and some sales; less than half the homes there are occupied," Wiederwohl tells WAVE. "We have also been in conversation with non-profit housing interests about using the publicly acquired properties to create Louisville’s first community land trust to ensure investment without displacement."