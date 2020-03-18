Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER HALF MILE IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BE PREPARED FOR RAPIDLY REDUCED VISIBILITIES WHILE DRIVING. ALWAYS USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS AS OPPOSED TO HIGH BEAMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&