FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have started sweeping aside the Democratic governor's vetoes.
The legislature Monday overrode vetoes of bills to change retirement benefits for new teachers and shield legislative records from public scrutiny. The bills were part of stacks of vetoes by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.
Lawmakers plunged into overrides on the next-to-last day of this year's session.
In a showdown, the House voted to override the veto of a bill to allow a form of scholarship tax credits to pay for private school tuition in some counties. The measure now goes to the Senate.
The legislative session ends Tuesday.
