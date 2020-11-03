Republicans have carried state house districts in the Local 6 area.
GOP State Rep. Richard Heath won his bid for reelection in Kentucky's 2nd district. With 91% of precincts reporting, Heath garnered 15,368 votes, over libertarian challenger Joshua Gilpin with 3,071 votes.
Republican State Rep. Randy Bridges has retained with 3rd District seat as well. With 80% of precincts reporting, Bridges won 11,084 votes over Democratic challenger Corbin Snardon's 7,149 votes.
The district covers 35 precincts in McCracken County.
Bridges said he’s grateful for the opportunity to serve again. He wants to continue work on infrastructure and education.
“To serve two years and have be able to have them confirm that they're satisfied with what I'm doing,” Bridges said. “And they see the progress. And I get calls each and every day of people that are just continually thanking me for what I'm doing.”
In Kentucky's 4th District, Republican Rep. Lynn Bechler won his bid for reelection. With 98% of precincts reporting, Bechler won 14,692 votes. Bechler defeated Democratic challenger Alonzo Pennington, who garnered 4,561 votes, and independent Austin Valentine Jr., who received 978 votes.
Republican District 5 Rep. Larry Elkins did not run for reelection. Voters kept the district red Tuesday, electing Republican Mary Beth Imes. With 91% of precincts reporting, Imes won 14,847 votes over Democrat Shannon Davis-Roberts, who won 6,719 votes.
The 5th District covers Calloway County and part of Trigg County.
Imes is the first woman to be elected to the legislature for Calloway and Trigg counties. She said she’s humbled and ready to tackle COVID-19 and unemployment.
“Sit down at the table,” Imes said. “Figure out what didn't work. What will work. And try to move forward from there. To do what I can to help these hurting families.”
And in Kentucky's 6th District, GOP state Rep. Chris Freeland won his bid for reelection. With 94% of precincts reporting, Freeland received 16,493 votes. Democratic challenger Al Cunningham recieved 6,446 votes.
The 6th district covers Marshall County, Lyon County and two precincts in McCracken County.
Freeland said his priority is reopening the economy and supporting local business.
"Just to make sure these entities know that they're going to be able to open up and hire people and be productive,” Freeland said. “ That's one of the reasons we want to do that.”
