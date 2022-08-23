PADUCAH — Inflation pressure has eased a bit as consumer prices rose less than expected in July, but the slowdown in price hikes isn't enough for households.
Paducah Cooperative Ministries is serving more than 400 households a month through its emergency food pantry, and requests for assistance are at some of the highest numbers they've seen.
Nearly 3,000 households have requested food assistance. To put that into perspective, that's how many people PCM helped in the entire year of 2021.
As the retirement of Executive Director Heidi Suhrheinrich is quickly approaching, PCM is preparing for a smooth transition into the even busier months ahead.
“Years wax and wane, and some years are tougher than other years,” says Suhrheinrich.
In the 24 years of her work at Paducah Cooperative Ministries, Suhrheinrich has witnessed changes in the economy and their direct effect on households.
2022 has proven to be a more difficult year.
“This year has been a little bit overwhelming, if I'm honest. The numbers have risen so dramatically for us that we've struggled a little bit day to day just to keep up,” Suhrheinrich says. That's why some spots on the shelves are bare.
Providing food for more than 400 households isn't where the emergency assistance stops. “Tremendous numbers of requests for utility assistance and rental assistance as well, and then housing in general,” says Suhrheinrich.
Summer is usually one of the busiest stretches of the year. But right now, with such high traffic, there's no guarantee requests will ease.
“We get a little bit of a breather sometimes when school gets started, but then we just slam right into the holidays, so it can ramp back up again,” she says.
Suhrheinrich will be leaving her PCM family at the end of October, just before the second wave is set to start.
She says they'll need a new executive director and more volunteers to make sure things run smoothly.
“Everybody has been working full-out here lately. Like I said, it's a labor of love, but a few more hands are always welcome,” says Suhrheinrich.
Suhrheinrich says she has loved every minute at PCM. She's excited to see what's in store for the future of the organization.
She hopes the next executive director has a heart to serve the community of Paducah.
A search committee for the new executive director has been selected and is working to review applicants.
Those interested in being considered are asked to submit a current résumé and a minimum of three letters of reference.
For more information on how to apply and a full description of the position, visit paducahcoopministry.org.