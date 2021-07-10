LYON COUNTY, KY— Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation officers are searching for a missing boater. Lyon County Search and Rescue are also aiding in the search for the missing 31-year-old Princeton, Kentucky man.
A release says witnesses saw the unidentified man fall overboard from a boat around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Then conservation officers responded to a call about an un-manned vessel going around in circles near Davenport Bay.
Witnesses then told investigators the man was ejected from the boat and then hit by it. Witnesses say the man did not resurface. There were no passengers on the boat, according to witnesses.
Search efforts were still ongoing as of 5:30 p.m.