PADUCAH — Search and rescue crews have been at Paducah's riverfront for several hours, searching for a car — and potential victims — that went into the Ohio River overnight.
McCracken County Emergency Management Director Rob Estes tells Local 6 a woman was speeding down Kentucky Ave., when she passed the floodwall. He says her vehicle then went airborne, and eventually went into the Ohio River.
Estes says the woman managed to escape and her condition is unknown at this time. EMS crews believe at least two other people may still be trapped in the vehicle.
This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as more information unfolds.