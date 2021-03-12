LYON COUNTY, KY — Investigators have discovered more than a dozen horses neglected — three of them dead. Friday night, crews in Lyon County are working to rescue the animals still alive.
A warning: The details in this story may be disturbing.
The sheriff’s department received multiple calls about the horses, and called in a team to have them removed from the property.
Fifteen horses are involved. Three were found dead. Twelve are still on the property, and authorities describe their condition as “badly neglected.”
At this time no one has been charged, but charges are expected.
The horses are severely malnourished and dehydrated. Investigators say they’ve been eating branches off of trees just to stay alive.
A&A Horse Haven’s team arrived at the scene about two hours ago and started taking care of the animals. They’ve started loading them onto a trailer to take them off the property.
A&A Horse Haven founder April Pearson and Lyon County Sheriff Brent White say this entire situation was avoidable.
“Before it gets that bad, if you see that you can’t take care of the horse that you own and love, reach out to somebody,” Pearson says. “There’s rescues all over the place that are reputable. I mean, reach out. Let us help.”
White said the sheriff’s office is also able to connect people having trouble caring for animals with help.
“If somebody is overwhelmed, there’s usually resources out there that we can connect those folks with, whether it’s through our cooperative extension service or whether it’s through the many good citizens that we have here in the community that will often rally behind their neighbors,” White said. “It’s just unfortunate that that situation didn’t play out this way, and we had to bury three horses tonight.”
White says the owner is out of the state, but the sheriff’s department has made contact with her and she claims she will turn herself in. White says the department is going to pursue the highest charges it can in this situation.
Pearson says the horses will be brought back to health, and if possible, adopted by another family.
If they can’t be adopted, Pearson says they’ll stay on her ranch.