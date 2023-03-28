During the course of someone’s life, the body continuously reabsorbs old bone and creates new bone. As long as the body has a good balance of new and old, the bones stay healthy and strong.
But in osteoporosis, bone damage increases faster than new bone can be formed.
As bones become less dense, they weaken and are more likely to break.
As a result, bones may break from a fall or, in serious cases, from sneezing or minor bumps.
Research shows as many as one in two women, and one in four men over age 50 will break a bone due to osteoporosis.
There are no symptoms in the early stages of the disease. In fact, people may have a fracture before learning they have osteoporosis.
Over time, there can be a loss of height — as much as six inches — and a stooped posture or a condition called a Dowager's Hump may develop.
Many drugs used today can slow down the process of weakening bones, but their side effects — including jaw osteonecrosis and gastrointestinal issues — can be debilitating.
But scientists at a lab in the University of Central Florida are creating nanobubbles they believe could prevent, destroy and even cure osteoporosis.
“We develop nanobubbles that you can inject them inside your body. They are very small,” UCF Bioengineer Mehdi Razavi explained.
So small, in fact, that they are invisible to the human eye.
The nanobubbles Razavi is creating go into bone cells, then search and find the genes that cause osteoporosis and deliver treatment. An ultrasound is then used to super-charge the treatment, causing the infected gene to disappear.
“When you apply ultrasound into the bubbles, they start to expand and then rupture to deliver genes into the cell. Ultrasound alone can also increase bone formation,” he said.
According to him, these nanobubbles will not only stop osteoporosis from getting worse — but it can also reverse the damage done and prevent it from happening altogether.
Experts predict that by 2025, just two years away, osteoporosis will be responsible for three million fractures and $25 billion in medical costs annually.
This new treatment is not just for Osteoporosis, but scientists hope to treat Alzheimer’s as well.
Right now, nanobubbles are being used to treat cancer patients.