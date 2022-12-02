How do bourbon mushrooms sound to you? Researchers in Kentucky are taking leftover, spent bourbon grains and using them to grow gourmet mushrooms.
They're growing mushrooms like oyster, lion's mane and shitake.
Tyler Barzee, assistant professor of bio systems and agricultural engineering at the University of Kentucky, says students are taking on the challenge to solve a problem for distilleries.
"The problem is for every one gallon of bourbon that you produce you get 10 gallons of stillage, which is pretty much the leftover of the fermentation and distillation process," Barzee explains. "It's got all of this good grain in there, but it's not something that you can easily just dump on the ground."
There's no alcohol in the mushrooms.
UK is still very early in the research process, but the end goal is to teach local distilleries how to grow the mushrooms on their own, or mushroom producers could use the method.