IVAN HOE—Have you ever seen a child count to ten? Their fingers are probably moving as the numbers go up.
Researchers say that parent's shouldn't worry because there's a reason why that's happening and it's not something kids should hide under the table or behind their backs.
Sometimes when you're first learning math, help is right at the end of your hands. But is it okay for kids to rely on their fingers?
Educational Neuroscientist Ilaria Berteletti studies the role of finger movement and finger representation in math learning.
"There's different lines of evidence that suggest that fingers can be useful, especially in childhood, to learn about math and calculation," Berteletti said. "And what we then saw is that activations for motor hand representation was higher for subtraction."
In a study of 40 children ranging in age from 8-years-old to 13-years-old, the researchers put kids in a F.M.R.I imaging machine and told them not to move their hands. Then they were asked to do multiplication and subtraction problems. Even though their hands remained still, the portion of the brain that controls fingers still showed activity.
Berteletti says the findings suggest that fingers are good tools for children to learn basic subtraction and addition. She says parents can also teach the correspondence between numbers and objects by using fingers to count during everyday activities.
"When counting the stairs, they could start raising the fingers at the same time as they're using the words," Berteletti said.
Or count with your fingers as your kids do household chores. When you let your child's fingers do the counting, you're setting the table for strong math skills.