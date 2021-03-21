SALEM, KY - Residents at the Salem Springlake Health and Rehabilitation Center had to be evacuated Saturday night after multiple electrical issues were discovered in the building.
The Salem Fire Department responded to the facility Saturday around 2:00 p.m. They determined an exit sign shorted out in a hall way. The fire department was called back to the facility later Saturday night after more reports of electrical issues. Some of the electrical issues involved residence rooms. Multiple fire departments assisted the Salem Fire Department on the call.
The building did not catch fire, but all 41 residence were evacuated and moved to another location as a precaution.
"We do not take a chance of risking a life when we have resources available out there to help get those folks in making sure their in a safe place," says Salem Fire Chief Daniel Newcomb.
Electricians have been at the facility all night trying to determine what the issues are. A state fire marshal is expected to come inspect the building on Monday.
It's unclear where the residence were taken. This is a developing story and more details will be added as more information is available.