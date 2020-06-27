PADUCAH - In the overnight hours of Saturday, two McCracken County Deputies arrived at an address on Ivo Wurth Road for a welfare check on 59-year-old Sharon Caldwell.
While deputies were standing near the front door, two shots were fired from inside the residence. The shots went through the front door, nearly striking both deputies.
"I am extremely thankful no one was injured during this event. This is one of many examples of how law enforcement can be placed in harm's way at any given moment." Sheriff Matt Carter said.
Caldwell was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree wanton endangerment of a police officer.