Some residents and business owners who were affected by the December 2021 tornado may be eligible for a tax refund for repairing or rebuilding back, the Lyon County judge executive said in a social media post.
KRS 139.519 says a building owner in a disaster area may be refunded for sales and use tax of building materials bought for repair or replacement of a destroyed building. Those who apply can receive up to $6,000.
In the Local 6 area, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Lyon and Marshall Counties are included in the Dec. 10 disaster declaration.
The owner must submit the following:
- An application for Kentucky Disaster Relief Sales & Use Tax Refund (Form 51A600).
- All Information Sharing Agreements (Form 51A601) with contractors, vendors and other related parties.
- An Expenditure Report (Form 51A602) with sales receipts and invoices. If a contractor was employed, the contractor must provide to the building owner copies of its receipts for building materials the company bought for the repairs or new construction.
- Any photographs and other documents supporting the legal building owner’s claim for refund, as requested by the Department of Revenue.
- Either a) documentation the legal building owner is eligible for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, United States Department of Homeland Security or b) a copy of the insurance claim filed for verification of the building in the disaster area damaged or destroyed by the disaster.
The building owner must file all appropriate documentation within three years from the date the area was declared a disaster and after completion of the building construction so total costs can be fully considered.
If you own multiple buildings, separate refund applications must be filed for each building.
To find the forms to claim a refund, visit revenue.ky.gov or call the Division of Sales and Use Tax at 502-564-5170, option 1. Forms can also be found at Paducah's Taxpayer Service Center at the Clark Business Complex, Suite G2928 on Park Avenue. The Lyon County judge executive also says the judge's office has a few packets on hand.
For more information, visit the FAQ sheet.