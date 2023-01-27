GREENFIELD, TN — The avian flu has arrived in five counties in West Tennessee, and people in Greenfield want answers.
A control zone has been established in Weakley County after highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in a commercial chicken flock, the state's department of agriculture announced last week.
Local 6 went to Greenfield Friday. We spoke with a resident who's day-to-day life has been affected.
Will Burton told us he is concerned about the smell, the lack of communication and the health of his family.
"They don't care what's in our water, our air or our ditches. Our kids are running and playing down there," Burton said.
Sullivan Road in Greenfield has been shut down on the southern side for a week as of Friday. The state of Tennessee is aiming to stop the lateral spread of the avian flu.
Local 6 also spoke with Weakley County Emergency Management Director Ray Wiggington about what he has been informed of. He said the only communication was the state's request to shut down the road. He was also told the project would take "no more than four days."
Wiggington also acknowledged the how people who live in the area must feel.
"I can understand the concerns for sure. I know it can be pretty scary," said Wiggington.
A concern about the change in smell has now raised other concerns.
"It was just the smell of the feces that was so bad before, but now its that and the composting, whatever they're doing down there now," said Burton.
Burton told us he is not going to stop calling until he gets answers for his community and his quality of life.