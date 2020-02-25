Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... KENTUCKY...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT J.T. MYERS DAM...SHAWNEETOWN...GOLCONDA...SMITHLAND DAM... PADUCAH...OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM...CAIRO .RIVER LEVELS ON THE OHIO RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL THIS WEEK. POINTS UPSTREAM OF THE TENNESSEE RIVER MERGING POINT ARE EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY MIDWEEK. POINTS DOWNSTREAM ARE EXPECTED TO STAY IN FLOOD UNTIL THE WEEKEND TO EARLY NEXT WEEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING. * AT 7:00 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 45.6 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 47.0 FEET...PROPERTY DAMAGE BEGINS ON THE THE ILLINOIS AND KENTUCKY SIDES OF THE RIVER. &&