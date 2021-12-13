From lost and found animals, to livestock concerns to food and medical needs, help is available to animal owners impacted by Friday's tornadoes and storms.
Below you will find information shared with Local 6 by Furkidz Pet Hotel of Paducah for tornado survivors in west Kentucky who need help with their pets and other animals, and resources for those who have found lost pets.
Lost and Found Pets Information
- Marshall County KY Animal Watch: https://www.facebook.com/Marshall-County-KY-Animal-Watch-335751794311
- Here you can find info on lost Pets in Marshall County as well as many people providing stalls and shelter for livestock, horses, and other small animals.
- Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter: https://www.facebook.com/MayfieldGravesCoAnimalShelter
- Here you can find an official lost and found pets post for the Mayfield/Graves County area along with a lot of helpful info about what you can do if you find a lost pet!
- Missing Bella Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/MissingBella This nonprofit based in Paducah helps with lost and found pets.
Donations
- Petsmart in Paducah is accepting donations of cat and dog food, cat and dog beds, and litter for animal shelters in the affected areas of Marshall County and Mayfield. The donations must be sealed, unexpired and unused.
- Molly’s Mutts in Dixon, Kentucky, is taking donations of pet crates and taxis and offering assistance with pet crates and food.
- Address: 248 KY 983, Dixon, KY 42409
- Contact: 270-318-4477 or send a message to their Facebook page.
- Furkidz Pet Hotel – Accepting donations of unopened and unexpired pet food, blankets, pet beds, potty pads, cat litter and dog sweaters of all sizes to be distributed to local businesses and vets offices helping with the relief effort.
- Address: 4239 Hansen Road in Paducah.
Temporary Emergency Boarding Services (dogs or cats)
- Ceglinski Animal Clinic
- Address: 5401 Blandville Road, Paducah, KY
- Contact: 270-554-0171
- River Retriever Kennels LLC
- Address: 5796 Old Mayfield Rd Paducah Ky
- Contact: 270-556-4433 or 270-994-7647
- Bark N Bubbles Paducah
- Address: 3588 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY
- Contact: 270-564-2914 or send a message to their Facebook page
- Rivers Edge Veterinary Hospital
- Address: 720 Kennedy Drive, Metropolis, IL 62960
- Contact: 618-841-3543
- April’s Grooming and Boarding
- Address: 664 Broadway St., Barlow, KY
- Contact: 270-217-1342
- Tender Care Veterinary Clinic
- Address: 740 Princeton Rd, Madisonville, KY, 42431
Livestock and Horses
- A Place to Be Animal Sanctuary – Has pens for small livestock, such as pigs, goats, sheep, etc. and can help with transport.
- Contact: 270-978-1779
- Freedom Farms-any kind of livestock,
- Address: 1736 US HW 62 East, Eddyville, KY
- Contact: 270-625-8638
- Stalls and Arena available, Marley 270-625-8638
- LeighAnn Choat – has 8 acres of land outside of Grand Rivers, KY, four stalls and a covered pen for small animals
- Contact: 270-703-8521
- Lawrissa Elkins – Can accommodate a few horses or small herd of cattle, can help with transport to her own land or elsewhere and has some supplies for minor wounds.
- Contact: 270-519-4793
- Mike and Tanya Eubanks, who are from Madisonville and are on Facebook), are offering pasture for any displaced livestock. They can provide hay, grass pasture and fresh water with multiple water troughs.
- Emergency grants for hay and other horse supplies can be applied for at fleetofangels.org.
Exotic Animals
- CCW Reptiles has exotic animal boarding, with limited space available.
- Contact: 270-556-8218
- Tyler Bellamy in Paducah, Kentucky, can help with tarantulas and invertebrates. Bring your own enclosure. Contact via Facebook Messenger.
- Claudia R. Harris has experience with snakes and lizards. Contact via Facebook Messenger. Bring your own enclosure.