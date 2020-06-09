UPDATE (12:20 p.m.) — KYTC says responders have managed to free the oversized load that was blocking I-24 eastbound at the 52 mile marker in Lyon County. However, eastbound traffic remains blocked on I-24.
KYTC says the truck damaged an extended section of guardrail when it was stuck between the center line barrier and the wall of the bridge.
KYTC says the guardrail will have to be replaced to maintain safety in the work zone.
A KYTC guardrail contractor should be on site within the hour. The estimated repairs to the guardrail and clearing of the roadway will take 3 to 4 hours.
This puts the time for the roads to be clear again at around 4 p.m.
Drivers should continue to detour between I-24 Exit 45 and Exit 56 via KY 93.
KYTC says anyone traveling from Paducah to Cadiz and also from east or south toward Nashville should follow an alternate route via I-69 South and U.S. 68 East between Exit 25 and Exit 65. This alternate route will avoid the 4 to 5 mile backup for eastbound traffic at Exit 45.
LYON COUNTY, KY — An oversized load has attempted to travel through a restricted work zone on interstate 24 through Lyon, Caldwell & Trigg Counties. The oversized load is jammed between the median barrier wall and a bridge barrier wall near the 52 mile marker eastbound.
All eastbound traffic is blocked at this time.
The estimated duration of the delay is six hours.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel are setting up a detour via the Eddyville-Princeton KY 293 Exit 45 interchange to KY 93 South to return to I-24 at the Cadiz KY 139 Exit 56 interchange.
Due to the anticipated congestion along this detour route and the extended duration estimate, motorists in the Paducah area heading east on I-24 should consider an alternate route from the I-24/I-69 Exit 25 interchange via I-69 South to the U.S.68 Draffenville Exit 47 interchange, then east of U.S. 68 to return to I-24 at the Cadiz Exit 65 interchange.
Taking this alternate route will help reduce the traffic backup for the detour at Exit 45.