CARBONDALE, IL -- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Illinois, one region will soon see more restrictions.
Enhanced COVID-19 mitigation begin Wednesday in Region 5, also known as southern Illinois.
The area saw an above-average positive rate at 11.9%, landing them back in Tier 2 of the state's mitigation plan.
This mitigation means more guidelines for restaurants, bars, and social gatherings. It includes limiting gathering sizes to 10 people for indoor and outdoor settings.
Restaurant and bar owners are not looking forward to another set of changes.
Melissa Parsons owns Pagliai's Pizza in Carbondale, Illinois. She and her staff spent their Tuesday making to-go pizzas in an empty restaurant. They have been doing okay during the pandemic due to supportive customers, but the changes are not helping.
Their tables and party room are usually crowded with customers, now empty because of restrictions.
"I know as a business owner I'm not happy with them [restrictions], you know we see our business go down," said Parsons. "I mean you're looking at an empty restaurant that's lost revenue, you know that's at least 50 to 60 percent of our revenue at least, gone."
The newer restrictions limit the already reduced number of customers inside and outside.
Regular customers like Lawrence Deitz are not ecstatic either. He stops by Paglia's Pizza every week for the spaghetti special.
"I'd rather eat inside, but as long as I can get it, carry it out, take it home if that will help get rid of the pandemic and save a life, might even be my life," said Deitz.
Nathan Ryder is the Contract Tracing Outreach Coordinator with Southern Seven Health Department. He said these guidelines are here to help, not to hurt restaurants and bars.
"When we have people mixing we don't know where people have been from or if they've been following proper sanitation procedures like wearing their mask or sanitizing their hands you know, frequently throughout the day," said Ryder. "So really you know mitigation procedures aren't meant to hurt businesses, they're supposed to help businesses, help us stop the spread of this disease."
Ryder said there is a chance to get out of this new set of guidelines, but it will take teamwork.
"We can move backwards, we can have mitigation reduced by the state if we can start to show those positivity rates decrease, but unfortunately the things is if we don't see those rates decrease, we keep going up on the track we're going, the state is going to put stricter measures on us."
"We can take steps now to all pitch in together and to bring our positivity rate down, you know by following the mitigation procedures that are in place, but if we don't follow those unfortunately we're going to look at stricter measures going down the pike and that's going to be eliminating non-essential retail businesses.
That means hair and nail salons, barbershops and other small businesses closing their doors again.
Emma and Arnie's Sandwiches in Carbondale is also ready for the new restrictions. They cleared their entire seating space.
Owner Maria Lass said they adapted as best they can.
"[We] kind of already been doing deliveries, and takes outs, pick up orders so luckily we were set up for that already," said Lass.
Kitchen manager Cody Martin said it is not easy on business.
"It's extremely tough trying to change from doing in-house dining to all curbside and just deliveries only but we're getting by we've got a lot of support from the community," said Martin.
Both restaurants said they are following guidelines and doing their part to keep everyone safe and ending the pandemic.
The mitigation also reduces the table sizes for restaurants and bars to a maximum of six people at both bars and restaurants.