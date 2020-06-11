PADUCAH— Restaurants are finally back open, but they're still not quite back to business as usual.
"It's been hard on everybody," Rafferty's Paducah Manager Mark Hawks said.
Hawks said capacity restrictions and dramatic price increases in meat are hurting business.
"We're not quite out of the woods yet," Hawks said. "Beef prices are going up, pork prices are going up... and that has a lot to do with a lot of things."
During the COVID-19 pandemic, uncooked beef steaks have increased by more than 11 percent and in some cases, that price increase is passed down to you, the consumer.
While you may notice a price increase at some restaurants, Rafferty's is absorbing the price increase and not passing it on to customers.
"We don't want to raise prices," Hawks said. "I mean, because that's the last thing anyone wants to see. Us, the guests, anybody wants to see so we'll absorb it as long as we can."
Absorbing that cost ultimately cuts into their profit though.
"It affects the bottom line, and you know, whatever that puts on the bottom line, it's so much of a percentage less lower and you just have to deal with that," Hawks said.
Not all restaurants have the ability to absorb the increase in meat costs. Smaller locally owned businesses are having to constantly adjust their menu prices to keep up with the fluctuation in meat costs.
Rafferty's will be able to increase capacity to 50 percent later in June. Hawks said being able to serve more customers will help offset the price increase in meat they're absorbing.