As the coronavirus outbreak closes more businesses and organizations, restaurants are getting creative to serve the public.
Several restaurants in the Local 6 area are planning for curbside and/or takeout services while in-person dining is suspended. Additional information on each restaurants hours and instructions can be found in attached hyperlinks:
- Infinity Farms - The Farm
- Kirchoff's Bakery & Deli
- Paducah Beer Werks
- Swirl's Frozen Yogurt Restaurant
- Marcella's Kitchen
- Community Kitchen
- Artisan Kitchen
- Just Hamburgers
- Old Dusty Dog
- Doe's Eat Place
- Mellow Mushroom
- The Oasis Southwest Grill
- the freight house
This list will be updated as more information becomes available.