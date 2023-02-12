MURRAY, KY - Local businesses were busy Sunday morning getting ready for customers on Super Bowl Sunday.
But preparations aren't cheap, especially with inflation impacts on food costs.
Off the smoker, in the pan and ready to serve.
It's hours before Super Bowl Sunday and Ron Gladden, also known as "RG," is busy taking wings out of his smoker.
He owns the Big Apple in Murray, Kentucky and this year, they're opening for the first time for the big game.
"It'll be a boost in business, like I said we're not open on Sundays so we're hoping for a big day today that'll give us a seventh day of the week to make some revenue, and it should be good, I'm thinking maybe 100 people coming today," said Gladden.
While he's hoping for great business, Gladden says inflation is hitting his restaurant hard, meaning they're forced to be flexible.
"We've gotta raise our prices constantly, it's horrible," said Gladden. "It gets passed down to the consumer, no other way around it, if you don't pass it on you go out of business."
The Big Apple isn't the only restaurant that's had to do that.
Super City Bar and Grill in Metropolis, Illinois says they're also having to adjust.
"I haven't raised a lot of my prices, there's a few items that I've raised on the menu but not a lot but it has impacted how much money I make," said De'Ann Stoner, the owner of Super City Bar and Grill.
Amid the inflation, Gladden says he wants to make the most of the day, especially because he's a Chief's fan.
"I think it's going to be a really good game either way win or lose, they made it to the Super Bowl so proud of the team, proud of the restaurant, we're going to have a really good day today," said Gladden.
He hopes his first Super Bowl Sunday will be a success.
Gladden says he spent twice the usual amount on wings for Super Bowl Sunday versus on a normal day at his restaurant.