PADUCAH — Since the deadly tornado tore through our region on Dec. 10, people from all over have reached out with donations.
Tuesday, the Kentucky National Guard was helping to prepare a warehouse in Paducah to hold it all. Guard members also started scheduling to receive surplus donations from churches and other groups. The video above shows some of the donations they have already received.
McCracken County, Graves County, Mayfield and Paducah leaders worked together to create the Restoration Center for Western Kentucky to help with storage space.
Distribution Manager Jerome Mansfield said it's touching to see so many groups coming together to help.
"We've seen an unparalleled amount and acts of generosity from the public, the corporate sector, churches and houses of worship to help disaster survivors," Mansfield said. "We're wanting to be better organized to distribute those supplies in a timely manner as we get restored to housing and other functions of their lives."
The warehouse is next door to Planet Fitness in Paducah. Starting on Jan. 3, previously schedule donations will begin being accepted. On Jan. 10, they'll start scheduling more donations.
To schedule any donations for the warehouse, call Lone Oak First Baptist Church at 270-554-1441.