MAYFIELD, KY — The reconstruction of traffic signals in downtown Mayfield is underway. Contractors for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are continuing efforts to restore traffic signals along U.S. 45 and other highways in downtown Mayfield. KYTC will also be repairing high-mast street lights along several I-69 interchanges.
According to a news release from KYTC, many of the intersections in downtown Mayfield have been 4-way stops since the traffic signals were destroyed by the December 2021 tornado. Work was expected to begin last year but was delayed due to material shortages.
Contractors for KYTC will begin pouring concrete for traffic signal support arms on Monday, July 24. They will be working at the U.S. 45 and 7Street intersection. KYTC asks drivers to be alert of working crews and trucks delivering concrete at 6 different intersections in the coming weeks.
Traffic could be cut down to one lane in places while crews are working, but KYTC says they will try to keep traffic disruptions to a minimum.
Electrical crews will also be restoring several high-mast street lights that were also destroyed by the December 2021 tornado. Lights will be installed at the U.S. 45 and KY-80 intersection at the southwest edge of Mayfield, the I-69 and KY-348 Benton Exit 42 interchange, and the I-69 and KY-91 Princeton Exit 79 interchange. KYTC expects these repairs to cause minimal traffic disruptions.