CAIRO, IL — A restraining order issued against Aperion Care in Cairo, Illinois, has been extended. That means residents won't be forced to leave while the nursing home is working on its closure plan.
Aperion Care is the second largest employer in Cairo. Its closure could leave 62 people unemployed and 53 residents will have to be transferred.
"Many of the resident's families don't have reliable transportation and they visit on foot," Laborers Local 773 Field Representative Judy Simpson told Local 6 earlier this month. "Several employees walk to work. Finding employment elsewhere is going to be a challenge. Finding beds and a place where their families can visit will be a challenge."
In a statement Thursday, Alexander County State's Attorney Zach Gowin said while Aperion has filed a closure plan with the Illinois Department of Public Health, that plan has not yet been approved.
"Aperion must receive approval of its proposed closure plan, before it may begin communicating with residents regarding the closure. Those communications must begin by providing residents with the notices required by law that outline the residents' rights." Gowin said in the statement. "The restraining order will ensure that those communications will occur in that manner and in that order."
Once the closure notices are issued, the nursing home will not be able to close for 60 days.