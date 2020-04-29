TENNESSEE -- Retail businesses will be able to reopen for the first time in about six weeks Wednesday in Tennessee.
They are the latest businesses to reopen as part of the Tennessee Pledge plan to reopen the state's economy.
On Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee announced that gyms will be able to reopen on Friday.
This after restaurants were able to start serving dine-in customers again on Monday.
Social distancing guidelines still have to be followed. To see all the guidelines they have to follow, click here.