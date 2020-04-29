UNION CITY, TN — After weeks of empty parking lots and locked doors, people are starting to trickle back into retail stores in 89 Tennessee counties.
"I think everyone is ready for some normalcy," says Union City Hibbett Sports store manager Magan McClure.
McClure says being closed for the past several weeks has been tough.
"We're really optimistic that sales are gonna' pick up. Everybody has been really excited that we've received several phone calls for the past couple of weeks asking when we're gonna' open back up, especially the last couple of days," says McClure.
Shoe Shack in Union City has had to rely on online orders over the past several weeks. Store manager Amanda Norwood says they too are optimistic people will come back to shop in person. In order for people to come back, though, stores are having to put new protocols in place to keep customers safe from COVID-19.
"We are limited to 50% capacity, which this is a big store, so we can have quite a few people in here. And we're just wiping down counters and sanitizing as much as we can," says Norwood.
McClure is glad that some sense of normalcy is returning.
"Hopefully, once people kind of see that other people are coming in, then it'll help with business," says McClure.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will allow gyms in the Volunteer State to open on Friday, and will let barber shops and salons open back up next Wednesday.
