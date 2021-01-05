Hundreds of local organizations are places that thousands of families can rely on to be their safe space, and to get help when they need it most. LOTUS, Kentucky's Regional Children's Advocacy and Sexual Violence Resource Center help survivors and their families every day.
Brad Smith wanted to start his new year giving back to LOTUS, an agency he's worked closely with during his career as a Kentucky State Trooper. After retiring, he turned to another passion of his, wood working. He's auctioning off a wooden table that took him a couple weeks to make by hand. All proceeds will go to LOTUS to help fund more counseling resources. Smith says he's seen firsthand how local agencies like LOTUS are able to help children heal and grow.
“The toughest thing that could happen to a child, this is what they do, this is what they specialize in,” Smith said. “They take care of these kids by counseling for them and help them, I guess, go from a victim to a survivor.”
If you’re interested in buying Smith’s table, click here. If you’re wanting to make a donation to LOTUS, click here.