MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A retired Paducah Police Department captain is running for McCracken County sheriff in 2022.
Retired Police Capt. Wes Orazine announced his candidacy in a news release Thursday afternoon.
The news release says Orazine, a McCracken County native, has three decades of law enforcement experience, including training and leadership roles.
He has also previously served with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office and is a Marine veteran.
Current McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter announced last week that he will not seek reelection in 2022.
Chief Deputy Ryan Norman is also running for sheriff, and has received Carter's endorsement.