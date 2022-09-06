MAYFIELD, KY — A special birthday celebration was held Tuesday in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Friends and family gathered at the Bungalows in Mayfield to celebrate the 105th birthday of Imogene Monroe.
Monroe is a retired teacher, so her birthday party was decorated like a classroom with a teacher's desk, blackboard and textbooks.
Talking with Local 6, she told us about her favorite student. "I remember that he always did every bit of his work — all of it," she said with a smile. Asked if it was rare for kids to do all their work, she answered with an emphatic "Yes!" and a laugh.
The birthday celebration included a school supply drive at the party to help collect supplies for local schools.