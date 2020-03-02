PADUCAH — The flu is still impacting the Local 6 area. Two cases have been confirmed at Jackson Oaks retirement community in Paducah.
The people who live there are a high risk group for flu complications because of their age. General Manager Clinton Warf said they have residents in their 90s.
He's trying to stop it from spreading.
"You can't quarantine people, because it is an apartment. So we can't ban people from leaving their rooms, but we do ask them to maintain limited contact with their neighbors," Warf said. "We do a very thorough cleaning in the community of all hand rails, door knobs, elevators, tables, chairs."
Warf calls it a limited contact protocol, and it is for the safety of the people who live there and the people who visit. That's why we did not go inside the facility for this story.
"The highest risk population with influenza complications are the very young and the very old," said Baptist Health Family Nurse Practitioner Michelle Wilson. She works at local schools with one of those high risk populations: kids.
She says the flu is highly contagious. "You're contagious two to three days before symptoms start all the way through no longer having symptoms," Wilson explained.
"Something that might, for you or me, make us stay home for four or five days could put them in the hospital," Warf said.
The protocol has been in place since Sunday, March 1, and Warf doesn't know when it will end. To protect people on the outside, they're asking people not to visit at this time.
Warf said they also stopped all group dining for now. Their staff is delivering three meals and snacks to every room while they are under limited contact protocol.
He says staff are trained on how to keep themselves healthy as well.