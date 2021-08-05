Our next blast of hot weather is coming for next week. A ridge of high pressure aloft will sit over the southern United States allowing temperatures to soar into the 90s with even higher heat index values.
The actual center of the high pressure ridge aloft will probably stay just to our SW. Some of the long range computer models try and build that extremely hot air into our area the middle and end of August... but we will keep that on the 'back burner' for now.
Summer 2021 so far has actually been nearly average in terms of temperature. The mean temperature so far (average of each day's high and low) is 77.9°F from June 1st through August 5th.
The historical normal for that timeframe is 78.1°F. So we are actually below average so far to give you some perspective. We have only had 27 days 90°F or higher in Paducah, which is also actually below normal through this point in the summer (31 days).
All that said, we will add to our tally plenty starting this weekend.
The graphic above shows the projected high temperatures in the low-mid 90s. With the heat index over 100°F most of next week. Tuesday in particular is highlighted to have very high humidity and some of the highest "feels-like" temps. of the week.
Obviously we have been through plenty of heat before. But a couple of reminders for ya... check on and plan to check on the following:
PETS: Adequate water and hydration, especially if outside. Remember the pavement temperatures are exceptionally hot in the mid day. If you can't put your palm face down on the asphalt for more than 2-3 seconds, it's to hot for your pet's paws.
ELDERLY: Make sure they are aware of the heat coming, and are equipped with fans or functioning air conditioning.
YOURSELF: You are not superman. Spending too much time outside in the 105°F+ heat index between 12PM and 4PM can be dangerous and creep up on you quicker than you may realize possible. Stay hydrated, wear a hat, sunblock, and take breaks.
Remember, the temperature inside of a closed car can exceed 130°F in around one hour when the outside temperature is just 90°F!
All things considered, we are due for a spell of hot weather like this. The rain chances should be small each day next week (Sunday to Wednesday) of about only 10% in terms of a pop-up shower in the heat of the day. Maybe by *next Thursday* will more widespread shower and storm chances present itself: