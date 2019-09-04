DU QUOIN, IL -- Organizers of this year's DuQuoin State Fair say the fair was a major success.
Nearly 15,800 tickets were sold this year, a 26% increase over last year in which just over 12,500 tickets were sold.
Revenue made from the fair also increased to $356,795, an increase of $97,000 from the 2018 fair.
Attendance numbers for the fair are still being tallied and are expected to be released shortly.
The higher ticket sales and revenue come as the fair faced controversy for canceling the appearance of the band "Confederate Railroad."
The band will perform Thursday at Black Diamond Harley-Davidson in Marion, Illinois.