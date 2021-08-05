PADUCAH — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a Bowling Green, Kentucky, man accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Justin Crabtree in Paducah last month.
The reward is being offered through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers, the Paducah Police Department says.
Areion T. Jones, 25, is accused of shooting Crabtree outside Crabtree's home on North 12th Street in the early morning hours of July 22. Police responding to the scene found the 26 year old outside the home a little after 4 a.m. Crabtree was taken to a local hospital, then transferred to a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, where he died that afternoon.
On July 30, police announced that a warrant was issued for Jones, charging him with murder and possession of a handgun by a felon.
Police have said Jones should be considered armed and dangerous, and members of the public should not approach him if they see him. Instead, investigators say to call 911.
Anyone with information about where Jones is can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. But, to qualify for the $1,000 reward, police say to provide information to West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411), or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play and sharing information thorough that app.