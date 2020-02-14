CARBONDALE, IL -- A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect.
Carbondale police are looking for 24-year-old Olando Sheron of Sikeston, Missouri.
He is a suspect in the shooting death of 27-year-old Keon Cooper.
The shooting happened on November 3, 2019, in the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue in Carbondale.
Two other suspects, 30-year-old Thomas Evans Jr. of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and 21-year-old Tyren Johnson of Sikeston, Missouri, have already been arrested in connection to the homicide.
The City of Carbondale is offering a $2,500 rewards for information that leads to the arrest of Sheron.
He is considered armed and dangerous. If you know of his whereabouts, or see him, call the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.