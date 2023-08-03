CALVERT CITY, KY — The Calvert City Police Department is still searching for a hit and run driver responsible for killing 18 year old Mercedeys Culligan while she was walking to work on Tuesday morning.
Several rewards have been offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of an individual. The total award is up to $42,500.
Tuesday night the Dairy Queen Grill and Chill Restaurant Mercedeys worked at, pledged a $10,000 reward. This act stemmed other local businesses to also pledge funds to a reward.
The other rewards include:
- $10,000 from Dr. Bert Johnson, a Calvert City resident.
- $10,000 from Keith Murt with Murtco Mechanical Contractor.
- $2,500 from SmartPath Technologies.
- $10,000 from Bub Johnson Rail Services. This reward will only be available until November 30, 2023.
These rewards have not been organized or will be awarded by the Calvert City Health Department or the City of Calvert City.
This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Calvert City Police Department at 270-395-4545.