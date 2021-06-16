LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE-TV) — Authorities are looking for two people who vandalized a mural of Breonna Taylor in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.
Security camera footage shows two people on a motorized bike in the park on June 8. The early-morning act left skid marks on the mural at the Breonna Taylor basketball court at Lannan Park.
Just days before, the memorial basketball court was dedicated as a tribute to Taylor.
Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville police officers serving a search warrant at her apartment in March 2020.
Maryland artist Comacell Brown Jr., who helped create the artwork, said threats were received before the mural was unveiled. Brown said the mural will be fixed by an artist in Louisville;
An anonymous donor provided $2,500 of reward money for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the vandalism.