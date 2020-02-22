KNOTT COUNTY, KY -- The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is giving out a $4,000 reward for information about two bull elk that were found poached on Thursday.
They posted on their Facebook page Saturday about the poaching incident. The post says they are seeking to arrest and convict anyone responsible for the bull elk poaching. They say it happened in the Ball Creek area of Knott County.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s tip line at 1-800-25-ALERT, or KSP in Hazard at (606) 435-6069. If you choose to send information anonymously, you can use the KFWLaw app, which is in the App Store and Google Play Store.