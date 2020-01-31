MARION, IL -- Still don't know what to serve at your Super Bowl party? Why not some ribs?
On Friday and Saturday, the Community of Faith’s BBQ Heroes Cooking Team will be selling ribs in front of the Sam's Wholesale Club in Marion, Illinois.
Ribs will be sold from 10 a.m. to close, or until they are sold out.
The St. Louis cut ribs are slow smoked with apple wood and finished with BBQ Heroes Glaze.
One full slab is $20, two or more are $19 each.
All proceeds from the ribs sold will go to support mission-outreach work of the Hands of Hope Foundation and Community of Faith Church.
If you would like some ribs held back for pickup, call Pastor Troy Benitone at 217-725-7565 or emailing BBQHeroes@cofchurch.org.