PADUCAH — McCracken County and the City of Paducah are holding a ribbon cutting celebration for the Bob Leeper Pedestrian Bridge.
The celebration will be on Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. Attendees are asked to park on the Stuart Nelson Park side of the bridge near the ball fields, wear facial coverings, and maintain social distancing during the celebration.
Paducah Public Information Officer Pamela Spencer says Lexington-based Adams Contracting has been working for the past several weeks to place the 110-foot long pedestrian bridge over Perkins Creek.
This bridge connects the more than five miles of the City's Greenway Trail to the county's 1.5-mile trail loop. The bridge and trail approach follow an abandoned rail bed of the Chicago, st. Louis, and New Orleans Railroad Company.
Spencer says the bridge is named in honor of former McCracken County Judge-Executive Bob Leeper who worked to coordinate the public-private partnership for this bridge. The bridge honors his 30 years of community service as Judge-Executive, Kentucky State Senator, and City Commissioner.
Spencer says the following are partners who joined together to fund the parks assets:
- Federal Highway Administration Recreation Trails Grant
- Boyles Estate Community Foundation
- Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership
- McCracken County
- City of Paducah
- Geosyntec Consultants
- Veolia North America
The bridge is open for the public’s use.