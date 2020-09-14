PADUCAH — The City of Paducah is inviting the public to a ribbon cutting celebration for the Music Garden at Bob Noble Park.
This celebration of this new interactive playground will be on Monday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. It is located on the west side of Lake Montgomery.
The city is asking the public to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing during the celebration.
Paducah Public Information Officer Pamela Spencer says this musical playground is the result of a public-private partnership. The city says it prepared the concrete base and installed the outdoor musical instruments, while seven garden clubs of Paducah and several private donors raised more than $30,000 to purchase the instruments including drums and chines.
The garden clubs that provided funding for the project include El Arbol Garden Club, Fleur de Lis Garden Club, Four Seasons Garden Club, LaPetite Fleur Garden Club, Paducah Garden Club, Prestwick Garden Club, and Potting Shed Garden Club.
The city says private donations were received from members of the community including Molly and Lars Blythe; Shelia and Den Johnston; Susan and Jeff Golightly; Teddy Fiorita Day; Christy and Mark Meisenheimer; Janice and Craig Housman; Jennifer and Gary Gay; Sandy and Dwight Swann; Brenda and Brad McElroy; Patricia and Lynn Habacker; Debbie and Ted Davies; Sharon and Lee Powell; and Jeane Framptom.
The city says all of the instruments have been installed and the Music Garden is open to the public.