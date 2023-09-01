PADUCAH — New courts, new nets and fresh lines for the pickleball community.
Friday was a big day for the Bob Noble Park and those who enjoy the rising sport as the pickleball courts are finished and open. There was a large crowd at the ribbon cutting. Elected leaders, community members and pickleballers were eager to see the courts and play a game or two. Paducah Mayor George Bray and other local leaders gave remarks on the new courts.
There are eight pickleball courts. Those who play no longer have to use the makeshift courts on the tennis courts at Noble Park because they have their own spot.
Amie Clark, Paducah Parks director was overwhelmed at the community support at the ceremony.
"This is by far the biggest ribbon cutting attendance we've ever seen. We have a very large group of pickleball players from all over the region that are here," she said.
There were players from Murray, Cadiz, and other surrounding counties. Clark said they were excited to start the project in May, but actually seeing people on the courts was a great feeling.
She said these courts are here because of a few community members that wanted a place to play their hobby.
"We got a few calls a couple of years ago from pickleball players that just wanted a place to play and there was nowhere for them to play, and this year we were fortunate enough to be able to get it budgeted and approved by the commission," said Amie Clark.
Nancy Sutton is district ambassador for the state of Kentucky for USA Pickleball, and was one of the original people asking for this project.
"When I came out here and saw the courts completed and all the crowd that showed up, I was amazed. You can't even imagine how happy I am to see this come to fruition," said Sutton.
She picked up this hobby at the beach in 2015, and has been invested since then. She knew that this was not only fun, but it was going to pay off for the community too.
"When I look at these courts, I don't just see people playing. I see the community coming together and bonding and meeting new friends and family, laughing and playing, and just having new relationships," Sutton said.
She has a group she plays with, but she also plays with her grandson. She says it's a great way to exercise, and she encourages people of all ages to start this new hobby.
"This is just a testament to the parks department and the commission on making sure that we're providing for the needs of the community making sure that we're providing good quality facilities, and so this is a great example of that," said Clark.