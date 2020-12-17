PADUCAH — The city of Paducah is inviting you to a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Peck Education Trail in Bob Noble Park.
The celebration is set for Thursday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m.
The city says the trail addition is in the wooded area next to the existing nature trail and the Cairo Road park entrance.
If you want to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony, the city says to meet at Shelter 17 - located behind the Amphitheatre. The city asks that you wear facial coverings and keep social distancing during the celebration.
"“I’m thrilled to end my two decades of service with the City with a ribbon cutting for a wonderful addition to Noble Park," says Parks & Recreation Department Director Mark Thompson, who is retiring this month. "It is a true honor to be able to carry out Mr. J. Lane Peck’s vision for an area that will add to the natural aspect of the park and the educational possibilities. After the passing of Mr. Peck, the Peck family has been wonderful to work with.”
The city says the Peck Education Trail is more than half a mile in length and connects to the existing nature trail in a wooded section of the park behind the amphitheater. The city says the trail "provides the perfect opportunity to label trees, fauna, and nature areas" to give the community information about local ecology and habitats.
Additionally, the city says the Children's Memorial Garden - honoring the children killed in the 1995 Oklahoma City Federal Building bombing - will be relocated to the Peck Education Trail with 19 new dogwood trees.
The city says construction for the new trail began Oct. 1, with the Paducah Board of Commissioners approving a contract with Youngblood Excavating and Contracting for the project in September. The project is funded entirely by the states of J. Lane Peck through the Community Foundation of West Kentucky.