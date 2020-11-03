PADUCAH — On Tuesday, a nearly 16-year run in city government came to an end for Paducah City Commissioner Richard Abraham.
Abraham lost the city mayoral race to George Bray. Abraham says he's proud of his time spent serving the city.
"You can speculate how you think things are gonna' go. The athlete in me knows that it's not gonna' always go that way," Abraham said, "So at the end of the day, the best that you can do is look back on your track record and know that you served the best to your ability."
Abraham says he has no regrets in his 16 years in city government, or in how he ran his campaign for mayor.
"No regrets man. You do the job the best you can and hope that folks appreciated the time and energy that it takes for the job. I thoroughly enjoyed serving the folks of the city and we'll see what comes next," says Abraham.
Abraham says he wishes the new mayor and city commission well. He also says it's too early to tell if he will run for city office again in the future.