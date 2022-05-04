MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Kelvin Richardson was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2020 killing of local special education teacher Carrie D. McCord.
McCord, who was also called C.D. McCord, was shot and killed in the back yard of her home in May of 2020. Police have said McCord was helping Richardson after he was released from prison. She was helping him with his reentry into society, but she later obtained an interpersonal protective order against him to try to keep him away from her home.
In March of this year, Richardson pleaded guilty to murder in McCord's death. "Short of actually being executed, that's as severe a sentence as you'll get," McCracken County Commonwealth's Attorney Dan Boaz said in March, regarding the life sentence Richardson would receive.
McCord taught in many local school districts. She'd most recently worked for McCracken County Public Schools, and she'd previously taught in the Crittenden County and Paducah school systems.
