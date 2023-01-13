SANTA ANA, CA — Justin Roiland - co-creator of the popular animated series, "Rick and Morty," is reportedly awaiting trial — accused of assaulting a former girlfriend, the Associated Press reports.
According to AP, Roiland is charged with corporal injury and false imprisonment by menace, fraud, violence, or deceit against the woman, who he was reportedly living with at the time of the incident.
AP says the woman was not identified in the court documents they obtained from prosecutors in Orange County, California.
The incident reportedly occurred in January of 2022, with Roiland's pre-trial hearing held on Thursday.
AP says their emails seeking comments from Roiland's attorney and representatives from Cartoon Network went unanswered.
NBC, who first publicly reported on the case, said in a Thursday article that Roiland pleaded not guilty to the charges in 2020.
According to NBC, one of Roiland's attorneys issued a statement expressing that Roiland was innocent and he believes the case will be dismissed.
"We look forward to clearing Justin's name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible," NBC says Roiland's attorney, T. Edward Welbourne stated.
NBC says most details of the case, including the affidavit; body camera footage; police, investigation, and medical reports; and interview records are being withheld from the public by a protective order.
According to AP, a trial date has not yet been set, but Roiland is scheduled to return to court in April.