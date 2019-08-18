MURRAY, KY--An unfortunate ordeal involving a horse landed one woman in the hospital with a life-threatening injury in 2013.
Jami Miller has been riding horses for 40 years. She has seen the good and the bad.
"He slipped and fell, I went slamming into the concrete, he tried to get up and fell on top of me," said Miller.
Miller said the horse she rode then was much bigger than James, the thoroughbred horse that she rides now.
"And that resulted in a severe skull fracture, with two brain bleeds."
With the help of trainers like Kandy McCoy at Brier Creek McCoy Farm, Miller got back on a horse.
McCoy trains her students on how to respect and ride these gentle giants, with safety being their primary focus.
A teenager is still in the hospital as of Saturday, after a car struck her while she was riding her horse along US-641.
So riders like McCoy and Miller are speaking out and reminding fellow riders and motorists to be careful.
"You need to keep the horse as far away off the road as possible," said McCoy. "And second, the cars also need to be aware that they're unpredictable."
The trainer said safety needs to be exercised both on and off the animal.
As docile as horses are, like any other animal they are unpredictable, so it is important to remember to practice proper safety measure.
"If you're nervous they sense it, if you're scared they sense it, if you're confident, they're confident," said McCoy. "Horses feel how you feel on them, so it's very important that kids learn to be very confident and have fun doing it."
The ladies said you have to be aware of triggers to keep you and the horses safe.
According to the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System, more than 48,000 people were treated in hospital emergency rooms for horseback riding injuries in 2017.