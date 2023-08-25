PADUCAH — The southbound lane of U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road near the Kennedy Drive intersection and the Lourdes Mercy Health entrance has been restricted due to a bulge that appeared in the passing lane.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, an Atmos Energy crew was drilling for the placement of a new gas line along the right of way north of the I-24 Paducah Exit 7 interchange. During the drilling process, a bulge appeared in the pavement near the passing lane of U.S. 45.
KYTC and Atmos Energy have blocked the passing lane at the site to allow engineers to figure out the cause of the bulge and how fix it.
The lane restriction is expected to be in place into next week.
KYTC says patients, employees, and visitors exiting the Lourdes Mercy Health entrance should be aware of the lane restriction near the hospital entrance.