PADUCAH - We're getting ready to start a new year as the pandemic rages on across the world. New Year's Eve celebrations are going to be different this year with social distancing guidelines, masks, and other health protocols. Jeannie Rudd, Bar Manager at The Old Fashioned Cigar Bar in downtown Paducah, says customer safety is front and center for any New Year's events.
"They are expected to wear a mask. We are doing limited seating of course, table service only. No bar congregating. No congregating of large groups in any shape, form or fashion," Rudd said.
Bars and restaurants will be operating at 50% capacity in Kentucky for the foreseeable future. Rudd says New Year's Eve is one of the busiest times of the year for bartenders, but that will be different this year.
"With the social distancing, the limited capacity, the curfew, that is definitely going to play a huge factor in this year's celebration," Rudd said.
Making sure you stay safe for the new year goes beyond following COVID guidelines. Gretchen Morgan with the Paducah Police Department says the pandemic could change how many stops they make this year.
"We do expect to see fewer parties and gatherings just because of COVID, but we know people are still wanting to celebrate and bring in the New Year, and with that comes drinking and driving or being intoxicated," Morgan said.
Rudd is looking forward to 2021, and hopes it brings back a sense of normalcy to the bar and restaurant industry.
"The bar business we're ready to be back in action, back in full swing," Rudd said. "Bartenders and servers back to making good money and all of that jazz."
Bars and restaurants in Kentucky are required to stop serving customers at 11 p.m. and must close their doors by midnight.